(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economy posted steady growth in the second quarter, underpinned by solid foreign investment and exports.

Export-reliant Vietnam is trying to sustain its stellar economic performance in the face of mounting risks from a global trade war and rising U.S. interest rates. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries in May to increase their monitoring of international markets and to take suitable and timely action to minimize any negative effects.

In Asia, economies growing more than 6 percent a year include China, India and the Philippines.

“Medium term prospects of Vietnam’s economy are good, but the global context is uncertain,” Victoria Kwakwa, the World Bank’s vice president for East Asia and Pacific, said earlier this week. “The uncertainty in the global context is an area of risk” for Vietnam, being an export-driven and open economy, she said.

Fitch Ratings, which upgraded Vietnam’s credit score to BB in May, expects some slowdown in the economy in the rest of the year, amid a pick-up in trade risks and a possible easing in China’s growth.

Exports increased 16 percent in the first six months from a year ago

Consumer prices rose 4.7 percent in June from year earlier. The government aims to cap average price gains at 4 percent this year

