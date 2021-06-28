(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, despite the country’s worst Covid outbreak yet, as global demand regains momentum.

Gross domestic product rose 6.61% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, up from a revised 4.65% in the first quarter, the General Statistics Office said Tuesday. That compared to the median estimate of 7.2% in a Bloomberg survey of six economists.

The economy expanded 5.64% for the first six months of the year, compared to the government’s latest forecast of 5.8% growth for the first half of 2021, down from the 6.22% forecast in January. The government expects GDP to grow 6.5% for the full year.

The State Bank of Vietnam said last week it will hold policy rates stable in the second half of the year and pursue flexible monetary and currency policies, as it remains vigilant about rising inflation. The monetary regulator is seeking to shore up the economy amid Vietnam’s worst coronavirus outbreak and slow vaccine rollout.

Other details from the report:

Exports rose 17.3% in June compared to a year earlier, while imports climbed 33.5%

Consumer prices rose 2.41% in June from a year earlier. The government aims to cap average inflation at 4% this year

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.