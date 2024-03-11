(Bloomberg) -- Ho Chi Minh City Development JSC Bank is exploring raising $500 million through selling new shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Vietnamese lender has asked financial advisers to submit proposals to help with the potential fundraising, said the people, asking not to be identified as the process is private. Deliberations are ongoing and there is no guarantee that HDbank will proceed with the offering, the people said.

Representatives for HDBank didn’t provide any immediate comment.

A potential offering would come as Vietnam looks to resolve a legacy issue in its stock market that’s stopping international rating organizations from upgrading local equities to emerging-market status. The country will encourage more initial public offerings and share sales to boost its stock market, its official has said.

HDBank is joining its bigger rivals JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam in considering stock offerings to raise funds. Bank for Foreign Trade, known as Vietcombank, has selected Citigroup Inc. for its share sale that may raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Bank for Investment and Development in October said it plans to issue up to 642 million shares.

Founded in 1989, HDBank has more than 30 million customers, its website shows. The lender’s pre-tax profit jumped by 27% in 2023 to a record 13 trillion dong ($527 million), according to a press statement released in January. Its assets totaled 602 trillion dong as of the end of last year.

Shares in HDBank have risen 13% this year, valuing the company at about $2.7 billion.

--With assistance from Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.