(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s central bank should consider additional policy interest rate cuts to boost economic growth, according to a posting on the government’s website, citing the parliament’s economic committee head Vu Hong Thanh during a meeting on Tuesday.

The State Bank of Vietnam last month cut a key policy rate for the second time this year, underscoring the government’s growing concern about slowing growth amid waning exports.

Vietnam’s growth decelerated more than expected in the first quarter as exports and construction shrank, reflecting the risks that global and domestic challenges pose to one of the region’s fastest-growing economies.

Gross domestic product rose 3.32% in the first three months of the year from a year earlier, slowing from 5.92% in the last quarter of 2022.

The economy has showed some positive results in the first quarter with inflation in check and a stable money market, the posting said, citing Thanh. Nevertheless, “the socio-economic situation in the first four months of 2023 also revealed difficulties and challenges that continued from the fourth quarter of 2022,” putting great pressure on the government’s macroeconomic management and its ability to meet this year’s growth target, the statement said.

Vietnam reported inflation at 2.81% in April from a year earlier. The goverment has set its growth target of 6.5% and inflation cap at 4.5% this year.

Lawmakers have repeatedly called on the central bank to weigh more rate cuts to help businesses.

“It is necessary to continue considering cuts in policy interest rates to boost growth,” the posting said, citing Thanh.

The planning and investment ministry, however, is expressing concerns that rising electricity demand amid soaring temperatures and increases in wages and power prices may fuel inflation, Cong Thuong newspaper reported on its website, citing investment minister Nguyen Chi Dung during May 9 meeting with the National Assembly’s Standing Committee.

