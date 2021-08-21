(Bloomberg) --

Vietnam’s military will begin distributing food to residents in Ho Chi Minh City as the nation’s commercial hub tightens the enforcement of its stay-home orders amid the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

The military will work with volunteers, veterans and some unions to deliver food to households, according to Vo Minh Luong, deputy minister of national defense, in a meeting on Friday with city officials. His comments were made in a statement on a government website, which didn’t give details on the scale of the distribution in a city of 10 million people.

The army will oversee the enforcement of stay-home orders that were extended through Sept. 15 in Ho Chi Minh City and assist the city to ensure its food supply for the next 15 days, according to the government posting. Local officials must detail the number of stores in their areas and calculate the needs of households, the notice said.

Authorities are increasingly concerned that months of tough anti-virus measures have yet to contain the spread of Covid-19, and aim to further reduce movements by Ho Chi Minh City residents. They have already been restricted from leaving home and can do so for only essential reasons, such as getting food, seeking medical treatment or going to work-sites approved by the government.

The Southeast Asia country is battling its worst coronavirus wave with a record 10,650 domestic new virus cases and 390 deaths reported Friday. Ho Chi Minh City is the nation’s pandemic epicenter with more than 165,000 reported domestic patients since April 27, the start of latest national outbreak. The city has recorded 80% of the country’s Covid-19 deaths.

About 1,000 members of the military will arrive in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces between Aug. 21-23 to assist local governments enforce anti-virus restrictions, VnExpress news website reported.

The ratcheting up of enforcement will include restricting residents from shopping for food starting Monday in areas of the city deemed high-risk and very high-risk based on the number of virus cases and the possibility of infections spreading. Instead, military, police and local officials will provide food to households in those zones, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing information from the city’s steering committee for Covid-19 prevention.

Residents in other areas will be allowed to shop for food once a week. The city will also increase scrutiny of companies to ensure they comply with restrictions in order to remain operating, the newspaper said.

Less than 2% of the nation of 98 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 19, according to a statement posted on the website of the health ministry’s publication Suc Khoe Doi Song.

