(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged ministries and provincial governments to take “drastic actions” to enable the nation to hit this year’s 6.5% growth target, according to a statement on the government’s website.

Chinh also repeated calls for measures to stabilize the dong and to narrow the gap between the country’s gold price and that of the international market, according to the statement, which cited the premier at a cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Vietnam’s economy grew 5.66% in the January-March period, slowing from a 6.72% expansion in the fourth quarter. Uneven growth in exports and factory output, as well as tepid domestic consumption and banking lending, have weighed on the economy.

Chinh also urged the central bank to step up “drastic measures to bring down” banks’ commercial lending rates to ensure businesses have sufficient funding for growth. While the economy has improved, production and business activities in some areas are still facing difficulties with companies shutting down and lending interest rates still high, according to the statement.

The State Bank of Vietnam will continue to manage the dong exchange rate in a “very flexible” manner in line with the international market’s movements, according to a separate post on the government’s website, citing deputy governor Dao Minh Tu. This is in order to ensure the balance of dollar supply to meet the needs of the economy, he said.

The central bank is ready to intervene to stabilize the dong if needed given its foreign reserves reached more than $100 billion, news website VnExpress reported, citing Tu.

