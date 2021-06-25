(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh aims to have a domestic Covid-19 vaccine produced by June 2022 at the latest as the government ramps up its nationwide vaccination program, according to a post on the government website.

The health ministry is assisting local companies in talks with Russia about a technology transfer to help Vietnam produce the Sputnik V vaccine, it said.

The World Health Organization has pledged to send its experts to Vietnam to assist with vaccine production, according to a separate posting on the government website, citing Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO in a telephone call with Chinh on Thursday.

