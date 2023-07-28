(Bloomberg) -- VinFast is targeting a US public listing in August by completing a merger with a blank-check company valuing the Vietnamese carmaker at $23 billion.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has declared VinFast’s registration statement effective for a proposed combination with Black Spade Acquisition Co., the electric-car maker said Friday in a statement. Shareholders of Black Spade will vote on the transaction on Aug. 10, setting the stage for VinFast to start trading within days.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that VinFast plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the third quarter, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company’s statement didn’t give a specific listing date or venue.

If successful, the SPAC merger would cap VinFast’s years-long efforts to become a publicly traded company. Bloomberg News reported in early 2021 that parent company Vingroup JSC was considering a $2 billion US IPO for the EV unit. The company decided to abandon its IPO plan and agreed to the SPAC deal instead.

Black Spade raised $169 million in a US IPO in 2021. About 84% of Black Spade shareholders opted to redeem their stock for cash when approving a deadline extension for the SPAC merger. The redemptions leave less than $30 million in the SPAC’s trust.

The EV firm’s existing shareholders are set to own 99% of the combined company, leaving a tiny portion for SPAC investors that have held on through the deal. An equity valuation of $23 billion, or $27 billion including debt, would mean VinFast will trade at a premium to most peers including Rivian Automotive Inc. and Nikola Corp., according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Ken Foong and Siti Nur Fairuz Khalil.

VinFast said it started construction of its North Carolina factory on Friday. The plant is expected to have an initial capacity to make 150,000 vehicles a year, and the company plans to begin production in 2025.

