(Bloomberg) -- China’s disputed fishing ban from May 1 until Aug. 16 in parts of the South China Sea violates Vietnam’s sovereignty over its waters and special economic zone, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesman Doan Khac Viet said at a Hanoi briefing.

Vietnam asks China to respect its rights at sea and not complicate the situation and contribute to peace, stability and cooperation in the region, he said

“Vietnam’s position over China’s illegal unilateral fishing ban in the South China Sea has been consistent and reiterated over the past few years,” Viet said.

