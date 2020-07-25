(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Communist Party chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong said the country will step up its fight against corruption as an anti-graft committee provided updates on the cases it plans to finish investigating or prosecute this year.

The Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention and Control is targeting the completion of 15 probes, issue prosecution notices for 17 cases and start first-instance trials on 20 cases, according to a post on a government website on Saturday. The cases include the alleged violation of regulations on land management at Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corporation, or Sabeco, and banking violations at Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam.

More than 11.7 trillion dong ($505 million) of assets were temporarily seized and blockaded by the committee in the first six months of this year, according to the statement.

