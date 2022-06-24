(Bloomberg) -- Nguyen Hoang Group, an educational services provider in Vietnam, is considering a stake sale that could value the company around $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The closely-held Ho Chi Minh City-based firm is working with a financial adviser to find a buyer for a minority stake in the company, the people said. They have reached out to prospective buyers including private equity firms and other companies in the industry to gauge interest, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the process isn’t public.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty the company will proceed with the planned divestment, the people said. A representative for Nguyen Hoang Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email.

Southeast Asia’s private education assets have been in high demand as private equity and other investors try to tap into the region’s growing middle class. Private hospitals operator IHH Healthcare Bhd. agreed earlier this month to sell its education arm International Medical University to a consortium led by TPG Capital.

KV Asia Capital, the Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm, is considering selling its Malaysian post-secondary education group, while buyout firm Actis is working with an adviser to sell Singapore Intercultural School Group in Indonesia, Bloomberg News has reported.

Nguyen Hoang Group runs a comprehensive educational system, including national and international schools, offering instruction at levels ranging from kindergarten to PhD, according to its website. It has 60 campuses in 24 provinces and cities in Vietnam, with more than 90,000 students and a professional community with more than 4,500 members.

