(Bloomberg) -- Ten people received life sentences for attacks last year on government offices in Vietnam, news website VnExpress reported, citing a court verdict for around 100 defendants in the case.

Nine people including four police officers were killed in the attacks in June that took place in the coffee-growing province of Dak Lak, and others were seriously injured.

In addition to those facing life imprisonment, a total of 43 people were also charged with “terrorism against the people’s government” and will serve between 6 and 20 years. A further 45 defendants have been sentenced to up to 11 years on charges of terrorism, according to the VnExpress English service.

The Central Highlands, known for its coffee production, has a history of political unrest among minority groups over land rights.

