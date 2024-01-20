20h ago
Vietnam Sentences 100 People in Terrorism Trial, VnExpress Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ten people received life sentences for attacks last year on government offices in Vietnam, news website VnExpress reported, citing a court verdict for around 100 defendants in the case.
Nine people including four police officers were killed in the attacks in June that took place in the coffee-growing province of Dak Lak, and others were seriously injured.
Read: Vietnam Says Central Highlands Shootings Death Toll at Nine
In addition to those facing life imprisonment, a total of 43 people were also charged with “terrorism against the people’s government” and will serve between 6 and 20 years. A further 45 defendants have been sentenced to up to 11 years on charges of terrorism, according to the VnExpress English service.
The Central Highlands, known for its coffee production, has a history of political unrest among minority groups over land rights.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.