(Bloomberg) -- The State Bank of Vietnam signaled that it’s ready to defend the dong after the currency slipped to a record low amid bouts of dollar strength.

The central bank will continue monitoring the dong’s exchange rate amid currency fluctuations in the global market, SBV Governor Nguyen Thi Hong told the parliament on Wednesday.

She said the central bank sees possible reduction in demand for dollars as companies have increased forward purchases of the greenback. The monetary authority also expects the dong to strengthen by the end of this year by when the US Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates.

The currency’s depreciation has been driven by global uncertainties, including a delay in the anticipated easing by the Fed. Imports growth outpacing exports has also contributed to the demand for dollars, a situation that will be fixed when the trend reverses.

The Vietnamese dong fell to a record low of 25,477 per dollar last week and emerged as among Asia’s worst performers this month. The central bank last month sold dollars at the “intervening price” of 25,450 dong per dollar.

The SBV had last week said it will manage the exchange rate flexibly and in accordance with market developments through monetary policy tools. The authority had then raised the reverse repurchase rate to 4.5%, delivering its second quarter-point hike in a month in moves seen as efforts to stabilize the dong.

The actions are fueling bets that the SBV may resort to tightening the benchmark interest rates soon.

