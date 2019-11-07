22h ago
Vietnam to Check Huawei, Xiaomi Phones for Disputed Map: Report
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam will inspect all phones imported from China, such as Huawei and Xiaomi models, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reports citing Nguyen Hung Anh, head of Vietnam Customs’ anti-smuggling and investigation department.
Vietnam wants to see whether they come with installed navigation apps that use maps reflecting Chinese territorial claims rejected by Hanoi, such as the expansive nine-dash line claims in the South China Sea that overlap resource-rich maritime areas Vietnam says are within in its exclusive economic waters. The U.S. has said the area under dispute could contain oil and gas reserves worth $2.5 trillion.
- Move follows the Customs’ recent order to conduct physical inspection of car imports from China and confiscate those that contain the navigation apps
- Vietnam Customs will send instructions to its local branches soon
