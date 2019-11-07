(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam will inspect all phones imported from China, such as Huawei and Xiaomi models, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reports citing Nguyen Hung Anh, head of Vietnam Customs’ anti-smuggling and investigation department.

Vietnam wants to see whether they come with installed navigation apps that use maps reflecting Chinese territorial claims rejected by Hanoi, such as the expansive nine-dash line claims in the South China Sea that overlap resource-rich maritime areas Vietnam says are within in its exclusive economic waters. The U.S. has said the area under dispute could contain oil and gas reserves worth $2.5 trillion.

Move follows the Customs’ recent order to conduct physical inspection of car imports from China and confiscate those that contain the navigation apps

Vietnam Customs will send instructions to its local branches soon

