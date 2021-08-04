(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam will reduce the required centralized quarantine time for those entering the country who are fully vaccinated to seven days from 14 days, news website VnExpress reported, citing information from the health ministry.

The report, which comes as the nation battles its worst coronavirus outbreak, does not provide a date when the new policy will go into effect.

Travelers must have received their last coronavirus vaccine shot at least 14 days before arriving, according to the report. They must also have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of arrival, it said. They will be required to monitor their health for a week after leaving quarantine.

The policy will not be applied for those entering the country for work that lasts less than 14 days, according to Suc Khoe Doi Song, the health ministry’s publication.

Vietnam has limited visitors to Vietnam to mostly citizens, foreign diplomats, investors and high-skilled workers since last year, VnExpress said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.