(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam will receive 31 million vaccine doses made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE this year, the country’s health ministry said on its website.

The health ministry also registered to buy about 10 million additional doses through Covax, a program backed by WHO and other global health groups, the ministry said. In all, the government so far has wrapped up deals to acquire about 110 million vaccine doses. The ministry did not specify how Vietnam will acquire the Pfizer doses.

Vietnam has a deal with AstraZeneca Plc. to supply 30 million doses. The country also expects 38.9 million AstraZeneca doses this year through Covax.

The health ministry is still in talks with vaccine producers of Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, CureVac NV, Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd for more vaccines, the ministry said.

Vietnam has vaccinated 959,182 people as of May 13, according to the health ministry. Vietnam has reported 3,756 virus infections, including 728 local cases from April 27, and 35 deaths as of May 14 noon.

