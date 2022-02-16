Vietnam to Lift Curbs on Tourists March 15, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam will lift most restrictions on international tourists arriving in the country beginning March 15, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on its website, citing an announcement from the government’s office.

International tourists must meet all requirements from the health ministry on Covid-19 vaccinations, the newspaper reported, without giving details. Travelers must test negative for the coronavirus before boarding planes, according to Tuoi Tre.

Air travelers with suspicious symptoms will be tested at airports in Vietnam, Tuoi Tre reported. Other air travelers will be required to self-quarantine for 24 hours.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam directed the tourism ministry to provide a more detailed plan.

