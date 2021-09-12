(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island will be the country’s first tourist destination reopened to fully-vaccinated foreign visitors beginning in November, according to the government website, which cited the tourism administration.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh approved the plan on a pilot basis, according to the government website. Foreign travelers will be required to have received their second vaccine shot at least 14 days before traveling to the island in the southern province of Kien Giang and no more than 12 months ahead of arrival.

International tourists must register negative for Covid-19 with a PCR test within 72 hours ahead of departing on the trip, it said.

Kien Giang province has administered at least one vaccine shot to 23.6% of its population 18 or older, according to the health ministry. Chinh ordered the island to receive priority for vaccines.

