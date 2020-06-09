(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Vietnam is considering the resumption of some international flights to and from destinations that have had no novel coronavirus cases in the past 30 days, according to a statement on the government’s website.

Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc directed the National Steering Committee for Coronavirus Prevention and Control to report on international destinations considered to be safe, according to the post. No time frame was provided.

The government last month said it was planning to allow international visitors to travel only to some islands. The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is seeking government approval to permit the resumption of foreign tourists to its island of Phu Quoc.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.