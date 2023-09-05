(Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese financial firm F88 Investment JSC has secured a $50 million private loan to help expand its presence in the country’s non-banking sector, the latest example of rising activity in the Asian private credit market.

The Mekong Capital Ltd.-backed company, which offers small loans and services from insurance to money transfers, raised the secured loan from Lending Ark Asia Secured Private Debt Funds, advised by CLSA Ltd., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phung Anh Tuan said in an interview.

The deal marks the second loan of the same size from the Hong Kong-incorporated private investment firm to F88 since November and signals a shift by Vietnamese companies to seek more funding from lenders amid a slowdown in local corporate bond issuance. Still a fledgling business in Asia, private lenders also have grown their presence in the region by tapping demand among smaller businesses that banks have been reluctant to serve.

Hanoi-based F88, which had earlier targeted a market capitalization of about $1 billion via a 2024 initial public offering, is now seeking a stock listing by the end of 2025 at the earliest, Tuan said.

F88 recorded a first-half loss of 368 billion dong ($15.3 million), Tuan said, but adding that the company expects its loan portfolio to rebound in the current half of the year and help the firm swing back to profitability for 2023.

The financial services firm also plans to issue as much as 700 billion dong of bonds via private placement to meet business needs during the remainder of this year, Tuan said.

