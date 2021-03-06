(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline-owned ViiV Healthcare and J&J’s Janssen presented results from a joint Phase III clinical study showing that their long-acting HIV drugs, cabotegravir and rilpivirine, remain effective even with less frequent dosing, according to a statement.

Data showed continued virologic suppression up to 96 weeks, with the ATLAS-2M study meeting its primary endpoint at week 48, Viiv said in a statement. That demonstrates that the efficacy of cabotegravir and rilpivirine given every every eight weeks was similar to taking a dose every four weeks, the company said.

Hans Jaeger, investigator for the ATLAS-2M study said the “regimen can enable people living with HIV to reduce the days they receive treatment from 365 to 12 or 6 per year, representing a paradigm shift in their experience of HIV treatment.”

ViiV Healthcare’s cabotegravir in combination with Janssen’s rilpivirine was co-developed as part of a collaboration with Janssen.

