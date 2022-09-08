(Bloomberg) -- Viking Global Investors and other large stock-picking hedge funds managed to sidestep August’s slide in global equity markets.

Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking gained 1% in August while Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management and Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners ended the month flat, according to people familiar with the matter. The S&P 500 and the MSCI World Index both dropped more than 4% in the period.

Representatives for the firms declined to comment.

When stocks plunged earlier this year, the funds unloaded shares to halt the bleeding. While that retreat largely prevented them from capitalizing on a July market rally, it probably insulated them from last month’s swoon. The hedge funds at Tiger Global and D1 also invest in private companies, some of which were marked down earlier this year.

Read more: Tiger Cubs Stung by Rout Dumped Stocks, Then Missed Rally

The August gain pared Viking’s year-to-date decline to 4%, while D1 has lost 28% and Tiger Global is down 49.8%.

Global equity hedge funds rose 1.1% last month as event-driven and macro funds gained 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively, according to data from PivotalPath.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.