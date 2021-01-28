(Bloomberg) -- Viking Global Investors, Andreas Halvorsen’s $44 billion firm, is down about 7% so far this year in its hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hedge funds have been roiled this month by frenzied retail investor trading in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and other stocks that some funds bet heavily against. Firms including Point72 Asset Management, D1 Capital and Melvin Capital have collectively lost billions of dollars in the swings.

Some funds hurt by the GameStop short may be doing better in Thursday’s trading. The stock, which has been on a wild ride this week fueled by Reddit traders, plunged more than 60% before trading in the shares was halted.

A spokeswoman for Greenwich, Connecticut-based Viking declined to comment.

