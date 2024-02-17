(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for an overhaul of the country’s child support laws and institutions, in an effort to defuse an escalating political crisis that threatened to erode support for his party.

“This was like a nightmare, it has worn us out,” Orban said of the president’s recent resignation, as he gave his annual state of the nation speech Saturday in front of a selected group of supporters.

The crisis, which started in early February and led to the resignation of Hungary’s first female president, Katalin Novak, strikes at the heart of the ruling party’s conservative, family- and children-centric ideology. The scandal centers on a presidential pardon last year to a convict who pressured survivors of sexual abuse in a children’s home to withdraw their testimonies.

“The president’s clemency decision was rejected by an overwhelming majority of Hungarians,” Orban said in his first remarks on the issue since Novak’s resignation a week earlier. “The nation’s unity was unravelled by her decision, so she could not have restored it anymore.”

The scandal left Orban’s Fidesz party looking for a new candidate for the presidency, as well as to helm the campaign for the European Parliament, with the Budapest mayor’s job also in contention ahead of June elections. It also brought down the two most prominent female politicians in Orban’s entourage, leaving the all-male cabinet of ministers in charge.

As a result of the revelations, tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Budapest on Friday to call on the government to reform the country’s neglected childcare system. But the protest’s organizers rejected affiliation to opposition parties, and Fidesz’s supermajority in parliament and a tight grip on the media and other institutions still leaves Orban at an advantage.

