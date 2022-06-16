Jun 16, 2022
Villeroy Backs Gradual, Sustained Rate Hikes: ECB Update
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will raise interest rates from historic lows in a gradual and sustained fashion to bring inflation back to the 2% target, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.
The Bank of France chief spoke at a conference in Milan that features other ECB officials, with investors on the lookout for comments on a new tool being developed to prevent bond-market panic as borrowing costs rise for the first time in more than a decade.
The ECB held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after a surge in the yields of indebted euro-zone members including Italy. They said work will be accelerated on a new instrument to stave off unwarranted market moves.
Key Developments
- ECB Acts to Stem Nascent Italian Crisis With Pledge of New Tool
- Investors Are Clinging to the Prospect of Another ECB Rescue
- ECB’s Crisis Pledge Allows Faster Rate Hikes, Deutsche Bank Says
- ECB Crisis Tool May Mean More Bond-Buying But Details Are Scarce
All times CET:
France’s Villeroy says rate hikes will tame prices (10:10 a.m.)
France’s Villeroy said the ECB has the capacity to bring inflation back to the target over the medium term -- from more than 8% at present.
“It will work,” he said Thursday. “Have no doubt about that.”
After winding down net asset purchases, the ECB plans to raise its deposit rate by a quarter-point in July and by a larger amount in September if the inflation backdrop doesn’t improve. The rate currently stands at -0.5%.
Still to Come
- ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks at Milan conference (10:30 a.m.)
- ECB Governing Council members Klaas Knot, Mario Centeno, Pablo Hernandez De Cos appear on panel at Milan conference (11:30 a.m.)
- Bank of Italy head Ignazio Visco speaks in Milan (14:00 p.m.)
- Bank of Ireland chief Gabriel Makhlouf speaks in Dublin (14:20 p.m.)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.