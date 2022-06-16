(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will raise interest rates from historic lows in a gradual and sustained fashion to bring inflation back to the 2% target, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

The Bank of France chief spoke at a conference in Milan that features other ECB officials, with investors on the lookout for comments on a new tool being developed to prevent bond-market panic as borrowing costs rise for the first time in more than a decade.

The ECB held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after a surge in the yields of indebted euro-zone members including Italy. They said work will be accelerated on a new instrument to stave off unwarranted market moves.

All times CET:

France’s Villeroy says rate hikes will tame prices (10:10 a.m.)

France’s Villeroy said the ECB has the capacity to bring inflation back to the target over the medium term -- from more than 8% at present.

“It will work,” he said Thursday. “Have no doubt about that.”

After winding down net asset purchases, the ECB plans to raise its deposit rate by a quarter-point in July and by a larger amount in September if the inflation backdrop doesn’t improve. The rate currently stands at -0.5%.

