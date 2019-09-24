1h ago
Villeroy Says ECB Bond Purchases Are Not Needed Right Now
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau says he did not support the European Central Bank’s decision to restart quantitative easing and thinks “further purchases are unnecessary right now.”
- Villeroy makes first comments on ECB stimulus package in a speech at at the Paris School of Economics
- Says he was “not in favor of the resumption of net asset purchases at this time, because I thought that further purchases are unnecessary right now -- and I stress right now -- given the very low levels of both long-term interest rates and term premia”
- Says global economy is increasingly uncertain. But ECB rate cut and change to forward guidance alone are a “powerful and consistent combination”
