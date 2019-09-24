Villeroy Says ECB Bond Purchases Are Not Needed Right Now

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau says he did not support the European Central Bank’s decision to restart quantitative easing and thinks “further purchases are unnecessary right now.”

Villeroy makes first comments on ECB stimulus package in a speech at at the Paris School of Economics

Says he was “not in favor of the resumption of net asset purchases at this time, because I thought that further purchases are unnecessary right now -- and I stress right now -- given the very low levels of both long-term interest rates and term premia”

Says global economy is increasingly uncertain. But ECB rate cut and change to forward guidance alone are a “powerful and consistent combination”

