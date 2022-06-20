(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank’s new anti-crisis tool should show that officials’ determination to defend the integrity of the euro has no limits, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

While there are still “open issues” on the measure pledged last week to address so-called fragmentation in the region, there is some agreement on the nature of the backstop, the Bank of France governor said.

“It should be available as much as necessary, so as to make our no-limits commitment to protect the euro very clear,” Villeroy said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “The more credible such instrument, the less it may have to be used in practice. This is how a backstop works.”

That is the third of three principles that Villeroy listed as necessary for the tool. The other two are

the need to ensure the ECB’s monetary policy stance is reflected in its transmission, and

the need for a separate measure to achieve that.

A key question on its design is under what conditions the central bank could justify intervening in markets. For Villeroy, action should be determined by a combination of rules, criteria, judgment and collective discussion at the ECB.

“There should be some constructive ambiguity about the way we use such a new instrument,” he said.

He added that ECB crisis bond buying should be offset by selling other securities so that purchases do not compromise its efforts to fight record inflation rates. Bloomberg reported last week that sterilization would probably be part of the new tool.

Villeroy also said the central bank could be more “agile” than with other programs by allowing itself to sell securities before maturity when it considers market dysfunction has ceased.

Here are some further comments from the interview:

“As we pursue both monetary policy stance and transmission, it’s important to have separate instruments” “This is about our monetary policy mandate, this is not about pleasing this or that government. It’s still less fiscal dominance”

“Inflation in Europe is not only higher than before, it is also broader” “Monetary policy must react, including to anchor inflation expectations”

“At this stage, we should go back to what economists call the short term neutral rate, which I believe for the euro area to be between 1% and 2%” “I expect rates to be raised at least until this neutral zone, in a sustained but orderly manner” “When we will be there -- the timing depending on incoming real data -- we will discuss further as to whether we need to go beyond or not”

“I don’t think we will have a recession, either in the euro area or in France. After the shock of the Russian war in Ukraine, I am not saying growth is vibrant, but it’s resilient”

