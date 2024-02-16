(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should avoid waiting too long to cut rates as it will still have flexibility over the pace and degree of policy loosening after its first move, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

The Bank of France governor said it now seems established that the ECB will cut rates at some point this year and added that the risk of moving too late exists “at least” as much as that of moving too soon. In an interview with Belgian newspaper L’Echo, he said the central bank has three types of flexibility: when, how fast, and how far it reduces borrowing costs.

“Having these three successive degrees of freedom can be another argument not to overly delay the first cut,” Villeroy said. “It’s not a question of rushing, but acting gradually and pragmatically can be preferable to deciding too late and then having to over-adjust.”

The remarks come as ECB policymakers begin to discuss when they can safely start reversing the rate hikes they enacted to put a lid on inflation. Officials in Frankfurt appear torn between an initial cut in April or June, though a majority have publicly backed the later date as they are keen to get more clarity on the development of salaries and corporate profits in the 20-nation euro zone.

Villeroy refused to give any precise guidance on timing, although he has previously said everything is open for future meetings.

Money markets on Thursday raised wagers on the scope for rate cuts to favor five quarter-point reductions this year instead of four, with the first poised to come by June.

ECB President Christine Lagarde sounded a cautious tone this week on when interest rate cuts might come, saying salaries are becoming a more significant driver of inflation.

“The last thing that I would want to see is us making a hasty decision to see inflation rise again and have to take more measures,” Lagarde said at a European Parliament hearing on Thursday.

Villeroy said wage data is useful but comes with a delay and that policymakers should also take into account more forward-looking indicators. In France, he said there is a slowdown in nominal pay increases.

The governor said that once the ECB is confident in reaching its 2% inflation target by 2025, it should also choose a trajectory of rate cuts that hurts economic activity as little as possible.

He also said the final steps toward that goal will not necessarily be tougher than progress so far in combating price increases.

“I don’t think the final straight will by nature be more difficult,” Villeroy said. “The disinflation trend is general.”

