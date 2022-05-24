(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau pushed back against the idea of a half-point rate increase.

“A 50 basis-point hike is not part of the consensus at this point, I am clear,” he said in an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Interest rate hikes will be gradual.”

The euro pared gains following Villeroy’s comments, retreating to around $1.0710 after earlier remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde drove it to a one-month high of 1.0736.

Lagarde this week said the ECB would be exiting almost a decade of subzero interest rates in the third quarter. Those comments were interpreted by some officials as effectively excluding a half-point move.

