Villeroy Says Premature to Know When in 2024 ECB Will Cut Rates

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said it’s premature to say when in 2024 the institution will start to cut rates as the decision will be guided by data.

“Barring surprises, this year will be the year of cutting interest rates, and therefore there is the question of when,” Villeroy told the French Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. “This question is premature because we’re not guided by a calendar but by data.”

His comments came after ECB President Christine Lagarde said it’s likely the first rate cut could come in the summer, even as she stressed the importance of data in the timing of the decision.

A day before the start of the so-called quiet period that precedes next week’s policy meeting, central bank officials including Lagarde have sought to damp expectations of imminent loosening, while acknowledging they are on a path to ultimately lower borrowing costs.

Bank of France Governor Villeroy compared the ECB’s fight against inflation to a tennis match, which lasts until there is a winner, with no strict allotted duration.

“Football is guided by a fixed time, a fixed calendar, but tennis is guided by sets to win and stages to pass,” Villeroy said. “Monetary policy is more like a tennis match.”

