(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Mexico’s plan to phase out imports of genetically modified corn doesn’t currently apply to grain used as livestock feed.

Mexico’s agriculture and economy ministries said in January that they would phase in over three years a ban on genetically modified corn that includes animal feed.

”It’s not going to have as great an impact as it would if it was everything all at once all now,” Vilsack said in a speech delivered online to the National Press Club on Friday.

The Biden administration has addressed the issue in conversations with Mexican officials, Vilsack said, adding that he is “confident these conversations will continue.”

Mexico has imported about 16 million tons of yellow GMO corn annually in recent years. Its agriculture ministry said in January that it would work with local farmers to increase domestic production of corn and other animal feed.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.