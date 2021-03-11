(Bloomberg) -- Vimeo Inc. is immune to a lawsuit by a church whose account it deleted for promoting gay conversion, the federal appeals court in New York ruled.

Church United and its president and founder, James Domen, claimed Vimeo illegally discriminated against them on the bases of religion and sexual orientation. The appeals court upheld a lower-court ruling that dismissed the suit.

Domen claims he is a “former homosexual.” The church posted videos to the platform, which has a policy barring the promotion of efforts to change one’s sexual orientation.

The court ruled that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act allows Vimeo to bar material that, in good faith, it considers objectionable. Vimeo operates an online video hosting platform.

