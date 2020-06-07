(Bloomberg) --

Vinci SA’s French highways traffic should enjoy “a nice summer” after slumping 80% during the recent coronavirus lockdown, the chief executive officer of the French toll road and airport operator told Le Journal du Dimanche.

It will be tougher for airports, where it will take years before traffic rebounds to levels that prevailed before the health crisis, Xavier Huillard said in an interview with the newspaper.

Airport privatizations will continue with some delays, Huillard said. It wouldn’t be a good time for the government to go ahead with its plan sell a stake in Aeroports de Paris SA, and anyone considering divesting airport holdings will wait to see robust traffic figures, he said.

There will be an economic crisis, but it may not be “dreadful,” given the “mind-boggling” amount of money that’s being injected in the economies of most countries, Huillard predicted.

