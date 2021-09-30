(Bloomberg) -- Offshore energy developer Vineyard Wind is planning to help turn the harbor in Salem, Massachusetts into a massive wind port, according to a news release.

In the agreement, a marine transportation company, Crowley Maritime Corp. will operate the wind port, and the partners behind Vineyard Wind will be the main tenants. The deal is contingent on Vineyard Wind winning a procurement bid from the state.

The port, made up of 42 acres purchased from a local power company, would be used for turbine assembly and staging as they’re prepared for offshore installation, according to Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Spanish utility Iberdrola SA’s U.S. subsidiary Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The announcement comes as President Biden wants to see a major increase in U.S. offshore wind power, part of his push to cut planet-warming fossil fuels from the U.S. economy.

