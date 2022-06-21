(Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast is on track to start US production of EVs in July 2024, according to Chief Executive Officer Le Thi Thu Thuy.

The company, a unit of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, may begin construction of its planned North Carolina plant in September, Thuy said on Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum.

VinFast, which has planned for a US initial public offering in the fourth quarter, is facing “challenging” market conditions, she said. “We are looking for the opportunity to go but we are still waiting,” Thuy said.

VinFast has set up US headquarters in Los Angeles and an R&D center in San Francisco. The EV maker little known outside of Vietnam has ambitions of delivering as many as 1 million cars globally within five to six years. The goal, Thuy said, “is achievable.”

