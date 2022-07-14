(Bloomberg) -- US sales of vinyl LP records rose just 1% in the first half of 2022, suggesting a cooling after years of dramatic growth and a spike during the pandemic.

About 19.4 million vinyl LP records were sold in the six months that ended June 30, up from 19.2 million in the year-earlier period, according to Luminate Data. That follows a more than 51% surge in annual sales in 2021.

The resurgence of records has led big-box retailers like Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. to double their share of vinyl album sales, according to Luminate. Other stores, such as Amoeba Music, have redone their floor plans to focus on vinyl.

Demand for older, “catalog” vinyl albums has fallen while current music less than 18 months old remains a growing market for vinyl fans. The most popular vinyl album in the first half of 2022 was “Harry’s House,” from British singer-songwriter Harry Styles. The album broke the modern-era record for most vinyl album sales in a single week, according to Luminate.

