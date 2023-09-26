(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced that Emmy-winner Viola Davis and former Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. CEO Rosalind Brewer will be advisors on a newly-created White House council focused on engaging with the African diaspora living in the United States.

Other participants on the board, which was first announced in December and will have a dozen members, include PepsiCo Foundation President C.D. Glin, Spelman College President Helene Gayle, investor Mimi Alemayehou, Center for American Progress President Patrick Hubert Gaspard, Quoin Capital LLC’s Osagie Imasogie and WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike.

Reverend Silvester Scott Beaman, bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, will chair the council.

Members of the advisory board were appointed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden has vowed to visit the African continent this year, but no formal travel plans have been announced.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a ten-day visit to Ghana, Zambia and Tanzania earlier this year, a trip focused on highlighting the legacy of the global African diaspora.

