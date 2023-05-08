(Bloomberg) -- At least 37 people have been killed in clashes over access to government affirmative action benefits in India’s northeastern Manipur state but the worst of the violence appears to have been contained, local officials said.

Army troops are continuing to patrol several parts of the region, which shares a border with Myanmar, in order to prevent an escalation of the anger that first erupted early last week, Kuldiep Singh, security advisor to the state government, said over the phone. The government is also trying to gather details about reports of more fatalities, he added.

Tension erupted between the area’s largely-Christian tribal groups and the majority Meitei Hindu residents over a demand that Meiteis also be granted access forest lands, jobs and seats in educational institutions set aside for tribespeople under India’s affirmative action guarantees.

India’s northeastern states lag behind most of the country in terms of development and government jobs are the main source of employment. The anger highlights the challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration to generate more employment, especially as he seeks a third term in office in national elections due next year.

Scores of homes, places of worship and vehicles were attacked and set on fire during the worst of the violence.

“The situation has improved, except in border areas where still there is some mistrust,” Ashutosh Sinha, additional director general of police of Manipur, said Sunday evening. “No violence took place since last 24 hours.”

The state’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who belongs to Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist party, has appealed for calm. About 676 people have been evacuated to safety in various parts of the state over the last 24 hours, according to a statement from the Indian army. Students from the neighboring states are being evacuated to safety.

--With assistance from Sudhi Ranjan Sen.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.