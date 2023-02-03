(Bloomberg) -- A rare string of robberies and a wave of viral videos featuring restaurant patrons performing gross pranks have surprised stereotypically safe and straitlaced Japan, and the market has taken notice.

Shares of Secure Inc., a small-cap maker of security cameras, surged by its daily limit Friday, set to cap a two-day gain of 39%. Safie Inc. dipped after a three-day climb of 16%. Among somewhat larger companies that also make surveillance products, JVCKenwood Corp., has gained 14% in two sessions.

The gains are likely being driven by “short-term funds” and may not last long, according to Kyoko Amemiya of Amemiya Soken. “Small and mid-cap stocks which are prone to price fluctuations are likely to be bought” on the security theme, she said.

Recent violent robberies and other crimes across Japan believed to have been orchestrated by a person using the name “Luffy” have drawn intense media local media coverage. The individual, with an alias apparently drawn from a popular manga series, is being held with other suspects in the Philippines.

Sushi Pranks at Japan’s Conveyor Belt Restaurants Spark Outrage

Japan was also shocked this week after a video showing a teenager at a restaurant licking a communal soy sauce bottle and tampering with sushi on a conveyor belt was widely spread on social media. Sushi chain operators were rushing to consider preventative measures after the clip spurred copycats.

Security is also in focus in Japan ahead of this year’s Group of Seven summit, which will be held in Hiroshima in May.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.