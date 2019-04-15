(Bloomberg) -- More than 200,000 homes and businesses in eight states were without power early Monday after violent thunderstorms and heavy rains swept through the U.S. Northeast.

Virginia and Pennsylvania were the hardest hit, with about 120,000 customers in the dark, according to utility and electric cooperative websites at 8 a.m. local time. New York and New Jersey saw about 20,000 outages each. North Carolina, Ohio, Delaware and Maryland were also affected.

The worst of the storms swept through New York at about 5 a.m., but gusting winds capable of damaging trees and power lines will last until late Monday, said Robert Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. A gust of 70 miles (113 kilometers) per hour was reported at Sandy Hook, New Jersey, Oravec said. Wind speed could reach 45 mph in Manhattan, the National Weather Service said.

“It doesn’t have to be severe to cause power outages,” Oravec said.

The worst of the storms is expected to clear Boston by the start of the city’s annual marathon Monday, he said.

“They actually lucked out,” Oravec said.

