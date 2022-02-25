(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators this week narrowed their recommendation for using Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Covid antibody therapy and questioned the treatment’s efficacy against the omicron BA.2 subvariant.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said Vir’s sotrovimab shouldn’t be used in regions where variants that evade the treatment dominate. The next day, Vir said the agency had also questioned company modeling suggesting that the therapy retained activity against the Ba.2 subvariant.

The company, which is partnering with GlaxoSmithKline Plc on the drug, said it supplied the FDA with additional information, including safety data for higher doses, and is awaiting “further correspondence.” The FDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vir shares fell 5% to $26.82 at 10:09 a.m. in New York. They are down 36% so far in 2022.

Losing sotrovimab would mark another blow to treatments in the U.S., where the omicron variant has rendered some antibodies useless. At the same time, a new antibody therapy from Eli Lilly & Co and pills from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. could supplant existing treatments.

For Vir and Glaxo, the FDA’s scrutiny marks a turn of events after boasting the only antibody treatment available in the U.S. that held up against the omicron variant. The FDA’s actions could hold implications globally. Sotrovimab holds temporary authorization in more than 40 countries around the world, according to Vir.

Vir recorded $917.2 million in collaboration revenue from sotrovimab in 2021, the company said Thursday.

