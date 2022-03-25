(Bloomberg) -- U.S. drug regulators pulled authorization for the Covid-19 monoclonal antibody made by Vir Biotechnology Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc in states and territories where BA.2 dominates because the therapy is unlikely to fight the omicron subvariant.

The treatment, sotrovimab, is no longer authorized in eight states and two territories where BA.2 accounts for more than half of virus cases, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday in a statement. The change applies to all six New England states, New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the agency said.

Antibody therapies target specific viral proteins, so mutations can make them less effective. At one point, Glaxo and Vir’s was the only antibody authorized for use against the highly mutated omicron variant. Recent data suggested the treatment was less effective against BA.2, throwing the therapy’s use into question.

“We will continue to monitor BA.2 in all U.S. regions and may revise the authorization further to ensure that patients with Covid-19 have effective treatments available,” the FDA said in the statement.

Vir and Glaxo are preparing to submit data on a higher dose of sotrovimab, the companies said in a separate statement. They plan to share the findings with regulators around the world.

Shares of Vir fell 14% Friday, their biggest loss since December. They’ve lost 48% this year through Friday’s close amid the waning pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.