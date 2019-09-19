(Bloomberg) -- South African businessman Christo Wiese is part of a group proposing investment company Brait SE raise 3 billion rand ($204 million) in a share sale and dispose of all assets except gym-chain Virgin Active.

Under the plan, Wiese’s Titan would team up with a new vehicle called Arbiter and Johannesburg-based money manager Mergence Investment Managers to take control of 49.9% of Brait, according to an investor presentation seen by Bloomberg. The parties would then remove the current management and embark on their preferred strategy.

Brait shares jumped as much as 6.2% in early trade in Johannesburg before paring gains. Wiese and family currently own about 46% of the company. The story was earlier reported by newspaper Business Day.

“I get approached regularly with opportunities and together with Titan, I was approached with this proposal,” Wiese, 78, said by phone on Thursday. “There is nothing definite.”

The intervention comes following an extended period of share-price decline at Brait, which has struggled under the burden of embattled U.K. clothes retailer New Look. The stock has more than halved in 2019, valuing the firm at 7.3 billion rand.

Brait’s other assets include British grocer Iceland and South Africa’s Premier Foods, which makes Blue Ribbon bread and Snowflake flour. “A separately listed Virgin Active would enable to the company to continue investing in growth,” the presentation said.

Wiese and associates proposed new directors including renowned activist investor Brian Myerson, who received a three-year ban from takeover activity by a U.K. regulator in 2010.

“Brait remains committed to its investment strategy, materially reducing the debt on its balance sheet, and driving performance in its companies,” a spokesman said in emailed comments. “As of today, Brait has not received any proposals from Mergence Investment Managers, Arbiter or Brian Myerson.”

Wiese was one of South Africa’s richest men before the near collapse of Steinhoff International Holdings NV, in which he was the biggest shareholder. His net worth is about $628 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

