(Bloomberg) -- Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. won creditor approval for a debt overhaul, paving the way for a proposed 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) rescue package that will help it avert collapse.

All four creditor classes voted to support the restructuring, Virgin Atlantic said in an emailed statement Tuesday, including a group of trade suppliers who hadn’t previously provided formal backing for the proposals.

“Achieving this milestone puts Virgin Atlantic in a position to rebuild its balance sheet, restore customer confidence and welcome passengers back to the skies as soon as they are ready to travel,” the airline said.

Virgin Atlantic was plunged into crisis after the coronavirus pandemic grounded flights and Britain ruled that it didn’t qualify for state aid from a multi-billion pound bailout fund. The carrier embarked on a search for a private backer, settling on financing from hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, along with a contribution from Branson.

The carrier is scheduled to return to a U.K. court on Sept. 2 for a final decision on the financing plan.

