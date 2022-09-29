(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. is giving all crew members the option of wearing either of its Vivienne Westwood-designed uniforms — the burgundy trousers and blazer or the scarlet pencil skirt and jacket — no matter their gender identity.

The UK-based airline, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, said crew, pilots and ground staff would be able to choose the uniform that “best represents them.”

It will also offer passengers the option of collecting a pronoun badge of their choice when they check in, and is updating ticketing systems to allow fliers to select U or X gender codes on their booking and use the gender-neutral title Mx.

The announcement follows a decision earlier this year by a group of leading American airlines to allow travelers to purchase tickets with an X gender marker by the end of 2024. The US State Department in April implemented a policy allowing Americans to select the X marker on their passports. In March, Alaska Airlines Inc. gave staff the option of which uniform to wear and announced it would be introducing gender-neutral pieces.

Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen said in a press release that “we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns.”

