(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Shai Weiss called on UK regulators to take steps that ensure London’s Heathrow airport returns to full capacity next summer.

Weiss is concerned that next year’s peak season will see a repeat of capacity caps imposed by the hub earlier this year amid staffing shortages, he said Monday at the Airlines 2022 conference in London.

Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority “must not allow our only hub airport to sleepwalk into another entirely avoidable period of disruption,” Weiss said. “It should be responsive and accountable to its customers and cannot be allowed to unilaterally restrict capacity.”

Heathrow capped capacity at 100,000 departing passengers a day through much of the summer schedule amid a lack of workers. While that cap was removed at the end of October, CEO John Holland-Kaye has warned that passenger numbers won’t match the pre-pandemic level of 81 million until 2025 or even 2026.

Weiss, who has previously accused Heathrow of playing down the strength of the recovery as it seeks CAA permission to hike fees, said the hub must make more “honest and accurate passenger forecasts” in its resource planning.

Heathrow initially forecast a passenger tally of 45 million this year but now projects as many as 62 million, and regained its status as Europe’s busiest airport over the summer.

The hub had also intended to impose ad hoc curbs on capacity in the lead up to Christmas, but dropped the plan amid pressure from Virgin and other operators.

Regarding higher fees, Weiss said that a 120% uplift sought by Heathrow would be “great for the airport and its mostly foreign shareholders, but a bad deal for consumers, airlines, and the UK economy.”

A decision on CAA prices is likely later this year or early in 2023.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.