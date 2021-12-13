(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. said existing shareholders Richard Branson and Delta Air Lines Inc. agreed to provide a 400 million-pound ($530 million) capital injection aimed at seeing the U.K. carrier through the latest slump in global travel.

Branson’s Virgin Group will cough up 204 million pounds of the funding and Atlanta-based Delta the rest, allowing them to maintain their current holdings of 51% and 49% respectively, Virgin Atlantic said in a statement Monday.

The financing will help bolster Virgin Atlantic’s balance sheet as the omicron strain of Covid-19 threatens to strangle off the beginnings of a revival in long-haul travel as people delay booking and governments impose fresh restrictions. Bloomberg reported last month that the company was exploring fund-raising options to help tap what was expected to be a rapid rebound in transatlantic demand after the U.S. eased border curbs.

“Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, and our creditors, have been a source of unwavering support,” Chief Executive Officer Shai Weiss said in the release. He said that Virgin Atlantic sees a return to sustainable profitability in 2023, driven by improved demand and 300 million pounds of savings already achieved.

Agreements with creditors will deliver a 200 million-pound reduction in Virgin Atlantic’s cash burden through 2024, while credit card acquirers are continuing to show support, according to the airline, which said that aircraft deliveries through the second quarter of 2024 are fully financed.

Virgin Atlantic earlier in the year had considered listing on the London Stock Exchange, before pushing that plan into 2022 to focus on rebuilding its business amid what appeared then to be a strenghening global market.

The carrier averted collapse last year with the support of a 1.2 billion-pound rescue package from owners and lenders after the U.K. government refused it access to state funds.

The long-distance flights in which Virgin Atlantic specializes have lagged behind shorter ones in recovering from the pandemic, with the emergence of the omicron strain representing the latest setback as it effectively shut down travel between the U.K. and South Africa, a market in which Virgin is a major player.

The statement said that as bookings for Easter and summer of next year are “robust.”

