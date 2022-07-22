(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. is seeking 200 pilots to help operate its flying schedule starting next summer, even as the European air-transport industry remains in the grip of a staffing shortage.

The U.K. carrier plans to hire first officers across both its Airbus SE and Boeing Co. fleets, according to a statement Friday. About 100 pilots will be needed for summer 2023, followed by 60 in 2024 and a further 40 the year after that.

Virgin is recruiting pilots after all those placed in a pool at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and passed an interview returned or agreed start dates. The company says it’s a more attractive employer than other airlines due to the attractions of its long-haul routes, with 10,000 people applying for 800 cabin-crew and 45 pilot posts in an earlier hiring push.

Would-be recruits must have a minimum 1,500 flying hours on relevant aircraft, including 200 in the past 12 months.

The move comes as airlines across the world rush to take on workers after scaling back as travel ground to a halt during the coronavirus crisis. European transport chaos this summer is due to a shortage of 1.2 million workers across the EU, the World Travel & Tourism Council said this week.

Dubai-based Emirates said separately it will add a third daily flight from London’s Gatwick airport from July 27 through Aug. 3 to help accommodate passengers affected by capacity curbs at the UK capital’s Heathrow hub. The extra trips will be operated by Boeing Co. 777 aircraft after Gatwick was able to secure sufficient ground-handling resources.

Emirates will operate six daily flights to Heathrow during the period, while services to London Stansted will resume from Aug. 1 as planned with five weekly connections, going daily from September.

