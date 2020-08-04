(Bloomberg) -- Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. told a London court that it will collapse next month unless it secures approval for a 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) rescue package announced in July.

Without the funds, available cash will drop to about 49 million pounds by late September, below the 75 million pounds specified in bondholder contracts, Virgin told a judge Tuesday. That would require the sale of Heathrow airport slots against which the bonds are secured, forcing the carrier to fold.

Virgin Atlantic is asking the court for permission to hold four creditor meetings to vote on the restructuring plan as part of a so-called cram-down process that will bind all debt classes to the rescue plan. The carrier said that creditors in three of the groups have agreed to back it.

The restructuring must be approved at a hearing scheduled for Sept. 2, after the creditor meetings, or will be placed into administration mid-month with any assets sold, David Allison, a lawyer for the company, told the court.

Virgin Atlantic unveiled the rescue plan on July 14 after the coronavirus crisis shut down flights and the carrier was told that its credit ratings disqualified it from support through a state-backed loans program.

Under the proposals, U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management will provide about 170 million pounds in secured financing, while Branson himself will contribute 200 million pounds after raising money from space venture Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

The plan also includes 450 million pounds of creditor deferrals and 400 million pounds of payment delays or waivers from Branson’s Virgin Group and co-owner Delta Air Lines Inc.

Virgin Atlantic didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

