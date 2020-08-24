Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. is set to find out whether it has enough support from creditors for a 1.2 billion-pound (US$1.6 billion) rescue or if it will need a judge to overrule them in order to stave off collapse.

The U.K. carrier founded and controlled by billionaire Richard Branson has already secured the backing of three other creditor classes and is now seeking approval from the fourth, comprising trade suppliers, in a vote Tuesday.

Support from the suppliers would eliminate the last potential obstacle to Virgin’s proposal ahead of a legal hearing next week. Should the creditors vote against the plan, the airline will have to persuade a judge, who under a new U.K. procedure can rule that a restructuring is preferable to insolvency even without the support of all relevant parties.

The airline reiterated that it remains “confident in the plan” and that it will be signed off.

Virgin saw demand cut to a quarter of 2019 levels in the first half of the year as the coronavirus pandemic brought travel to a near standstill. Like other long-haul specialists, the Crawley, England-based airline is continuing to suffer as a recovery in inter-continental traffic is held back by travel restrictions in markets including the U.S.

Chief Executive Officer Shai Weiss has said that the company will run out of cash next month without the rescue, which includes new financing from Branson and U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

Supplier Haircuts

Virgin Atlantic needs to win support from 75 per cent of trade creditors by value, with voting power weighted in favor of those owed the most money, a spokeswoman said.

That group comprises fewer than 200 parties after Virgin exempted very small and several large firms from the process. Only a handful say they want to dial into the video meeting and most votes have already been cast, she said.

According to the proposals, the suppliers will take a 20 per cent haircut, with 10 per cent of the balance paid in cash and the rest issued in quarterly sums through September 2022.

Aircraft leasing firms, the providers of a US$280 million credit facility and related-party creditors including shareholder Delta Air Lines Inc., have already backed the plan, Virgin said in a presentation at a court hearing earlier this month.

The restructuring will be approved or squashed at a second hearing on Wednesday next week. A U.S. court will rule the following day after Virgin filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection to freeze creditor claims and ensure that the U.K. process was recognized.

Proposals for Virgin’s other creditor groups: